Runaway Bull: Escaped animal stops traffic in South Carolina, puts school on lockdown

BEAUFORT, South Carolina (WJCL) — A runaway bull caused a Beaufort County school to go on lockdown Thursday.

The video of the bull traveling against traffic outside Beaufort Academy was captured by Kourtney Thomson.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Major Bob Bromage, the bull escaped a pasture off Sams Point Road and was stopping traffic in the area.

Beaufort Academy Front Office Manager Heidi Richards confirmed the school was on lockdown while the bull was in the area. The photo below was taken as the bull was on the school playground.

The bull was eventually corralled in a wooded area and secured with a rope before it was returned to the owner.

No injuries or damage was reported, Bromage said.

