North Carolina sheriff’s office swears in K-9 Kora for therapy, emotional support role

By WLOS Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has sworn in a new K-9 officer who will take on a special role.

K-9 Kora is a labradoodle.

Instead of helping solve crimes and sniff out drugs, Kora will be a therapy and emotional support dog brought into situations where anyone from sheriff’s office staff to crime victims might need comforting.

“We will continue to use her for the community, and our agency — support when our officers or employees at the sheriff’s office are having rough days. We will also use her for victims of crimes –people that have been involved in traumatic incidents,” said Debbie LeCroy, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office master detective.

Kora is also sometimes used at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

She attends many community events and visits schools.

