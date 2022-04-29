“It’s all blood everywhere:” Portland woman’s apartment destroyed by burglar during police standoff

By AUDREY WEIL

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — FOX 12 spoke with the woman whose apartment was broken into and ransacked, in what led to a four hour standoff with police Monday night.

The suspect is now in jail.

“He climbed across the rooftop, got around the corner right there onto my patio,” Kimberly Superneau said.

She was watching TV when she heard people yelling, saw a man outside and asked if he needed help.

“And then he’s like I’m gonna hurt you, I’m gonna hurt you, you’re gonna get hurt,” she said.

She immediately got her daughter, their cat and dog, ran out and called 911.

And good thing, because looking at her place now, she can’t even imagine what would have happened had they not gotten out.

“Like had we been sleeping or anything like obviously we wouldn’t be alive,” Superneau said.

All of the appliances are ripped out, the refrigerator door was pushed through a window, and all of the lightbulbs were removed.

She watched from outside as he broke through the patio doors and then pushed the glass out, cutting his arms.

Portland Police said officers evacuated neighbors and cleared the area around the unit as the suspect Joseph Webb threw things from the balcony.

“I was just like watching him and I’m like that’s my life, it’s gone,” she said.

At one point officers said he came out with several knives and a frying pan, and after about four hours, he came down the stairs and officers took him into custody.

“I’m just so thankful we’re alive. You saw it in there,” Superneau said.

Even though they lost everything, she said at least things can be replaced, and they’re now looking for a new place to live.

“We can rebuild and that’s what I’m gonna do for my daughter because I’m not going to let this impact her life any more than it already has,” Superneau said.

Investigators are looking into if Webb was associated with another apartment unit there.

He’s been convicted of several crimes in the past in Washington, including robberies and another home burglary.

He’s back in court next week.

The Superneau’s have a Go Fund Me.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.