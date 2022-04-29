Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach identified

By Web Staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Medical Examiner identified the bodyboarder who died Wednesday off Waialae Beach Park as 44-year-old Robert Szymanski of Honolulu.

Just before 5 p.m. on April 27, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.

HFD reported that Szymanski disappeared after being heard screaming for help. An HFD helicopter crew spotted Szymanski’s board near a six-foot shark and crews later found his body in the water.

Szymanski’s body was found at 6:30 p.m. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other information has been released including an exact cause of death. The case remains under investigation.

