Bloomfield police released body cam video of suspect’s rescue from HVAC vent

BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Bloomfield police were called to an apartment complex on West Lane for a man who became stuck in an HVAC system.

Officers said they were dispatched to an apartment in Bloomfield during the day on Wednesday.

According to police reports, bail enforcement was at the apartment earlier in the day to serve 47-year-old Juan Vasquez an arrest warrant.

Police released body cam footage of the rescue on Friday.

When police got on scene, they said a caller confirmed Vasquez was inside the wall and had been stuck there for several hours. The reports said Vasquez had a protective order from the caller.

They also said Vasquez was attempting to avoid bail enforcement.

When Vasquez was out of the vent, he was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrants, and for violating the protective order, police said.

Vasquez was transported to St. Francis hospital for a minor injury.

