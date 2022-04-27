Live hand grenade found buried in Waverly, sheriff says

By Andrew Wegley

WAVERLY, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — Acity employee in Waverly who was digging out a damaged road sign post uncovered a live grenade that had likely been buried there for decades, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the grenade’s pin had been pulled, but the years of dirt and rust likely prevented the explosive from detonating when the worker picked it up at about 2:30 p.m. Monday near 148th Street and Waverly Road.

Once he realized what he was holding, Wagner said the employee put the grenade back and called 911.

Local authorities summoned the Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb squad, and later called in the Air Force’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team, which later detonated the grenade in a nearby field, Wagner said.

The sheriff described the grenade as a pineapple-style model used in World War II and the Korean War, which he said hasn’t been manufactured since the 1960s.

