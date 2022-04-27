Body of fisherman who fell into Clear Creek found

By Annie Gimbel

Click here for updates on this story

DENTON, Texas (KTVT) — After an extensive search on April 27 amid high waters, a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew found the body of a fisherman who fell into Clear Creek near Hartlee Field the day before.

The wife of the victim called 911 and stated that she and her husband were fishing along the bank when it gave way and he fell into the water.

Drones were deployed periodically to help finding the 77-year-old man. His body was found 100 yards downstream from where he fell in. He was recovered and taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Several agencies assisted Denton firefighters, including: Texas Parks and Wildlife, Lewisville Fire, Flower Mound Fire, Denton police, Denton Parks and Rec and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Denton Police Department is handling family notification.

Several agencies are assisting Denton firefighters, including: Texas Parks and Wildlife, Lewisville Fire, Flower Mound Fire, Denton police, Denton Parks and Rec and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 40 people were part of the search effort, which stopped due to swift currents and lack of light after night fell Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.