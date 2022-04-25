Police investigate if plane was shot while landing at airport

By WBZ Staff

TEMPLETON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A plane may have been shot while landing at Gardner Municipal Airport in Templeton Monday afternoon. A student pilot and the instructor on the Cessna 172M heard the plane get hit. On the ground, they observed a hole and fuel leaking from the tank.

Mechanics at the airport drained the tank and discovered what appeared to be a .22 caliber bullet.

No injuries were reported. The student was practicing touch-and-go landings at the time of the incident just after noon.

State Police say troopers could not definitively say the tank rupture was from a gunshot.

The Worcester County District Attorney and FAA are taking over the investigation.

