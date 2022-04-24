‘If Can Can’: Local DJ sets to collect over a ton of donations for Hawaii Food Bank

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Hawaii DJ is hosting his 3rd Annual “If Can Can Hawaii Food Drive.”

Kaneohe born, Taylor Tadani, also known as “DJ Hapa Boy” is hoping to collect over 2,000 pounds of donations for the Hawaii Food Bank.

“We all have lost people in our lives way too soon,” says Tadani, “that’s why I wan to bring people together to create memories, while helping those who face hunger everyday.”

The event is on Sunday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kaimana Beach Park. The day will feature fun and games to raise awareness for Hawaii’s hungry. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishables food items such as Spam, canned meats, rice, beans and vegetables.

Monetary donations for the Hawaii Food Bank will be also accepted.

