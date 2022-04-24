Church raising money to build playground in honor of boy killed in accident

By Web Staff

SOUTH ST LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. John’s United Church of Christ is working to honor a young boy’s memory by raising money to build a community playground.

The boy, Logan Zielinski, was killed in a car accident last year. Family members said Logan never wanted anyone to be left out, and the fundraising will be used to build an all-inclusive playground.

The church has raised a third of its goal of $300,000 for the playground.

