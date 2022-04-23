Plane makes emergency landing after taking off from KCI

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Delta Airlines Flight 9966 made an emergency landing in Kansas City Friday night after experiencing failures while in the air.

The flight, which had two people on board, landed safety just before 11 p.m.

The plane was heading to Atlanta when it experienced issues in the air.

Flight Aware indicates the plane took over at 9:28 p.m. It was scheduled to land in Atlanta by 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was required to circle around the airport to burn fuel before landing.

