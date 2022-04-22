Stolen SUV stopped with 8-month-old baby on the backseat, police say

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies stopped a stolen SUV Friday afternoon with an 8-month-old infant on the backseat.

Shreveport police said the baby is safe and the suspect is in custody

The vehicle was taken from the Burger King parking lot in the 6700 block of Pines Road.

Caddo deputies stopped the SUV at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road.

Deputies were working an accident when they spotted the stolen vehicle and gave chase.

The suspect has been turned over to Shreveport police.

