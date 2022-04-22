Hit-and-run suspect crashes into police cars, apartment building

By KPTV Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — An early morning hit-and-run in Beaverton ended with the suspect hitting a police cruiser and multiple other cars along the way.

The Beaverton Police Department first received the call of a hit-and-run across from the police station on Allen Boulevard and Main Avenue at 8:02 a.m. Thursday. According to reports, a suspect driving a silver Nissan crashed not a residential fence and drove away.

Officers later received a tip the suspect was at a Beaverton apartment complex near 2nd Street and Franklin Avenue. Responding officers found the suspect moving belongings from the Nissan into a blue Subaru Legacy.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, once officers made contact, the suspect attempted to flee in the Subaru, crashed into parked vehicles and police cars, as well as an apartment building before being arrested. They were lodged into Washington County Jail on charges of hit-and-run, attempt to elude and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. They also had outstanding felony warrants, according to officers.

