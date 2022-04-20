Woman found beaten to death in Makaha, teen arrested for murder | UPDATE

By Web Staff

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 19-year-old man was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the beating death of a woman in Makaha, early Wednesday morning.

Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses reported seeing a man beating a woman in the middle of Farrington Highway, near Upena Street.

When officers arrived they said they found the badly beaten woman lying unconscious in the roadway. An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew soon arrived and tried to revive the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene. So far she has only been identified as being 38 years old.

Officers said they found the 19-year-old suspect on an adjacent street near the scene. He was arrested without incident on a complaint of second-degree murder. His identity will be released once he is formally charged.

In a press conference, HPD officials said the suspect and victim were related to each other but did not elaborate on what the relationship was. Authorities said the two were arguing before the teen allegedly started to physically assault the woman.

Police said no weapons were recovered and they believe the woman’s injuries all resulted from physical force.

The teen sustained some injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not released. Police said other than a juvenile record, this is the first offense he has had in the adult justice system.

