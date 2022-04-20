Police arrest man wanted for allegedly stabbing parents to death

By Joe Wenzel, Tosin Fakile and Ryan Breslin

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBIA, Tennessee (WSMV) — “Evidence recovered from the crime scene proves that the death of Christopher and Katrina Gaines to be the result of a brutal stabbing attack. The couple and that their 27-year old son Demondra Gaines is responsible for the attack on these two individuals,” he added

Police said there was a two-year-old child and a three-year-old inside the home during the stabbing, but they were not harmed. The children are now being cared for and are with their parents. Police did not release their relationship with the victims, but in the 911 call, the brother of Demondra Gaines identified them as his kids.

The 911 calls were released on Tuesday. During the calls, a man, who identified himself as a son of Christopher and Katrina Gaines, said he found his parents dead and verbally shaken.

Dispatch: and what’s going on with them

Caller: They’re dead. They’re dead

Dispatch: Both of them?

Caller: They’re dead. They’re dead

IN THE 911 Call, the caller also went on to mention Demondra Gaines by name.

Caller: I don’t know if, I think my brother was here. I don’t know if he did this or not.

Dispatch: What’s your brother’s name

Caller: His name is Demondra

Dispatch: What do you think he did?

Caller: Sir, Sir they got stab wounds.

Dispatch: They got stabbed?

Caller: Yes sir

On Monday night, police said they had issued warrants for Demondra Gaines for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The car Gaines stole was recovered in his arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.