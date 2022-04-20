1 killed after small plane crashes alongside 210 Freeway in Sylmar

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

SYLMAR, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A plane crashed Wednesday afternoon along the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. alongside the westbound lanes at the Hubbard Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The plane was described as a red Cessna.

The only person on board the twin-engine Cessna 337 Skymaster was the pilot, who was killed according to the FAA. Los Angeles firefighters contained a small fuel leak and a search of the area did not turn up anyone else who had been in the plane.

The pilot’s name has not been released.

The plane landed in the middle of trees on an embankment along the freeway and did not hit any vehicles, but authorities say drivers should avoid the area. The crash did not spark any flames.

The NTSB is en route to the scene and will handle the investigation of the crash, according to the LAFD.

