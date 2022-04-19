Police: 12-year-old boy crashes stolen vehicle, tries to flee scene on bus

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken into custody after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle and then tried to flee the scene on a county bus.

According to Milwaukee police, the 12-year-old was involved in a hit-and-run crash around 1 p.m. near 26th and Lisbon.

Police say the boy fled the scene on foot and boarded a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

Officers boarded the bus and took the 12-year-old into custody.

The occupants of the vehicle struck, an 18-year-old and 12-year-old, were not injured.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

