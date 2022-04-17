Melrose Woman With Learner’s Permit Crashes Into Headstones At Cemetery

By Web Staff

MELROSE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman from Melrose crashed into headstones at Wyoming Cemetery Saturday while she was practicing driving with her learner’s permit.

Local police say eight headstones were knocked over.

The woman, who was 53 years old, was with a relative who had their license when she crashed a Range Rover. Both of them were not hurt.

Several headstones were damaged, but the Department of Public Works was able to get them back in their original spots.

It is believed that the woman lost control of the car when she hit the headstones, but the crash is still under investigation.

