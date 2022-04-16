‘Who steals trees?’: Thief caught on camera stealing trees

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — . (KPTV) – When Luis Rojas and Mi Burrito Owner, Miguel, got to work Friday morning, they immediately noticed two of their trees outside were gone.

“I think it’s crazy, I mean, who steals trees?” Rojas said.

When they went through their surveillance videos, they realized they caught the plant thief on camera.

After 3 a.m. Friday, the video shows a man walks by the front of their restaurant on North Lombard Street, pulling at one of their trees in their planter and walking way. Then he walks back, yanking the tree out and leaving a mess behind. Then the surveillance shows the man pulling his car around, loading up the tree and driving off.

Rojas and Miguel don’t think this is the first time this guy has taken plants from them, just two weeks ago more of their plants were stolen, and it adds up.

“He spent a good $500 trying to fix the front of the store and it was looking really nice,” Rojas said. “Planted those little trees this last month, and yeah, he’s been trying to fix it up nicely, trying to get ready for the summer .”

Rojas said everyone is struggling right now and had this to say to the thief, “It’s not cool at all. You know, you got people over here trying to make a living and just people messing with that? It’s not cool.”

If you recognize the man in the video, Rojas asked that you call Portland Police.

