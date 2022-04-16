60 patients relocated as crews respond to two-story fire at hospital, officials say

By Brittany Whitehead, Samiar Nefzi

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A spokesperson for Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville said Friday afternoon, April 15 that there was a fire at the hospital and patients were relocated.

Hendersonville Fire Department was on scene, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol was moving in to assist as well. A city of Hendersonville spokesperson said the structure fire call came in at about 2:46 p.m. Friday for a fire located on the second and third floors of the hospital building at Pardee.

The Pardee spokesperson confirmed patients were being moved from the second and third floors of the hospital to alternate locations within the hospital, and that all patients and staff were safe.

In total, 60 patients were safely relocated, with 19 behavioral health patients relocated to an offsite location. Areas impacted in the hospital included the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), MSO (Management Services Organization) and the PCU (Progressive Care Unit).

Among the patients to be evaluated from the hospital was April Burgos, , who was there for a infusion ahead of her hip surgery.

“When you walked out of the room, you could really smell the smoke,” Burgos said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I could really smell the smoke.”

Officials said by 3:33 p.m. the fire had been controlled. The Hendersonville Fire Department was in the process of removing smoke from the building and assisting hospital staff.

“Our fire department is fortunate to have many collaborating agencies that assisted,” said Allison Justus, with the city of Hendersonville.

Multiple first responder agencies were on scene, including Hendersonville Fire Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Henderson County EMS, Mountain Home Fire Department, Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue and Valley Hill Fire Department.

Behavioral patients were relocated to an alternate secure location.

While on scene, News 13 crews witnessed nurses pushing empty beds from one building to another.

Hospital officials said because of this incident, Pardee’s emergency department was temporarily on a diversion.

“We especially appreciative of the work of Pardee hospital,” Justus said. “They have an incident command team and an emergency management group that have worked in close cooperation with the Hendersonville Fire Department.”

Mission Health has since released a statement in support of Pardee:

The team at Mission was saddened to hear of the fire at Pardee Hospital. We have been in communication with Pardee and stand ready and available to help with any patients needing Mission Hospital for continued care.”

The extent of damage caused by the fire has not been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

