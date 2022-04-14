Video captures nursing aide slapping 92-year-old patient

By Alyana Gomez

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A local nurse’s aide is now behind bars after she was caught on camera slapping a 92-year-old nursing home resident across the face.

“The video is quite frankly disturbing and stomach-turning,” said Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe.

The victim can be heard yelling while in a wheelchair moments before a brief physical struggle and an assault.

“Where’s the compassion? Where’s the outrage,” asked Chief Gabe.

Investigators say it happened at the St. Francis Country House located on the 1400 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Darby just after midnight Monday.

Investigators say this isn’t the first time 39-year-old Ednise Dulcio slapped the victim.

Chief Gabe says the witness started recording this video moments after seeing the first slap.

“This witness came forward and we’re being told that the witness could be punished for releasing this video,” said Chief Gabe.

Police say the administration at St. Francis Country House not only failed to report the assault for more than 16 hours, but they never took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

“If anybody came up to me and asked me personally about sending their loved ones, I would tell them absolutely not,” said Chief Gabe.

Last June, Chaim “Charlie” Steg, the former regional director of operations at St. Francis pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering or neglecting three patients, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

The report also says former employees filed complaints through the attorney general’s office alleging severe understaffing.

Action News spoke with one of the suspect’s relatives off camera. She says Ednise Dulcio was overwhelmed at work. Police say that is no excuse to assault someone when you’re paid to protect them.

Dulcio is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and simple assault.

