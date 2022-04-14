2 mini horses euthanized after dog attack, authorities investigating incident

By James Felton and James Paxson

THOMAS TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — Two mini horses are dead, and investigators are looking for dogs connected to the mauling.

This man, who doesn’t want to be identified, lost both of his mini horses after a dog attacked them on his property Sunday morning in the Saginaw County community of Thomas Township.

“I will tell you it starts out with shock, and then anguish, and it ends up with anger,” the horse owner said.

Duker and Kacee were alive after the attack but had to be put down as a result of their injuries.

“I think the most horrible thing about it was Duker laying on the ground kind of crying to me to help me, and not being able to do anything about it,” the owner said.

The horse owner said one dog, who investigators say was not involved in the attack, stayed behind. The other dog, believed to be the aggressor, got away. Authorities are still looking for it.

Bonnie Kanicki is the director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

“It’s a white and black dog, medium weight, believed to be a mix of Pitbull and unknown mix, but a medium size dog, they estimate it about 50 pounds,” Kanicki said.

She is not sure where the dog is from, but if anyone sees a dog on the loose matching that description they should act quickly.

“Call 911, call Saginaw County Animal Control at our number, call the Thomas Township Police Department. But we really are looking to find this dog if at all possible,” Kanicki said.

Now, the horse owner is mourning the loss of his pets he had for 20 years. He hopes this dog is found soon.

“Please find that dog before it attacks some kid and injures it real badly,” the owner said.

