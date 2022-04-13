Amazon Employee Breaks Barriers To Become Learning Ambassador

By Stetson Miller

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Eduardo Tejeda had a simple goal when he came to work for Amazon in 2020.

“I wanted to prove that I’m able to do anything just as a hearing person. You know the one thing about is that I just can’t hear,” Tejeda told WJZ through an interpreter.

Tejeda is deaf but that has not stopped him from working in any role at the company’s BWI2 fulfillment center in East Baltimore.

“I want to show that I can do everything with my deafness,” Tejeda said.

He was eager to move up in the company to show that he could work in many different roles despite the fact that he cannot hear.

“I feel that there isn’t really anything disabled about me,” Tejeda said.

The Amazon employee started out by storing incoming inventory at the center. He then became a learning ambassador and started training new employees.

Now, Tejeda is working as a process assistant—a role in which he makes sure employees are meeting goals. He is the very first deaf employee to work his way up into that role.

“We’re super excited to see Eduardo shine and can’t see what else he does here at BWI2 with us,” Mueezay Khan, the Ship Dock Senior Operations Manager at the fulfillment center, said.

Tejeda has also taught other employees about deaf culture and says he wants to help other members of the deaf community too.

“I want them to see that, you know, become a role model for other people and an inspiration,” he said.

Tejeda is also starting to hold sign language classes next week here for his colleagues at the center.

