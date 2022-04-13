Alleged accomplices arrested, father charged in connection to missing infant case

By Matthew Nuttle

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — Three people believed to have aided a Big Island father in abducting his 11-month-old daughter from the Wailoa State Park on Saturday turned themselves over to police.

Authorities have also charged Randall Santos II with first-degree custodial interference in connection with the case.

Santos is accused of taking his daughter, 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez-Santos, during a trip to Wailoa State Park on Saturday. Investigators said Santos does not have custody of Alixea due to a valid family court order.

Monika Santos, 50, Paul Abiley Jr., 31, and Journee Cortez, 25, turned themselves in at the Hilo Police Station, Saturday night, police said. After questioning, all three were released pending further investigation.

Police said Cortez was also arrested for third-degree assault as part of this investigation and an outstanding warrant of arrest for an unrelated incident. She was charged for criminal contempt of court and released after posting $150 bail.

On Sunday, police said Cortez brought Alixea to the Pahoa Police Station. Later that same evening, Santos also turned himself in at the Pahoa station.

Alixea was in good health and was placed into the custody of Child Welfare Services to, who will determine her safest living situation.

On Monday, Santos was charged with first-degree custodial interference and two counts of violation of a temporary restraining order. He remains behind bars on $7,000 bail pending his first court appearance on Tuesday, April 12.

