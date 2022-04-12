Two Dogs Attack Husky, Woman In Homestead Neighborhood

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A woman walking her dog was brutally attacked by two American bulldog mixes in a Homestead neighborhood.

Cellphone video shows the woman walking her Husky on a leash on April 7th in the 13900 block of SW 260th Street. As the dog stops by a trash can, two dogs and a person approached. The two dogs went up to the Husky and after a few moments began to attack.

The woman screamed and tried to get her dog to safety. At one point the two dogs had the Husky pinned on its back as they bit it.

The person who was with the dogs came over and tried to help, kicking at the attacking dogs. They were able to pull one of the dogs off the Husky but the other refused to let go. As the two people struggled, the woman said she was bit by one of the dogs. Two other people joined in and they were able to separate the dogs.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services made contact with the owners of the aggressor dogs and was fined for violation of rabies requirements. The dogs were placed in quarantine.

This is not the first time the dogs have drawn the attention of Animal Services which has an open Dangerous Dogs investigation into them. They were reportedly involved in another incident in February, but the person who complained did not follow through with the documentation needed to proceed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.