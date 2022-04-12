Stabbing reported at middle school

By KMBC News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing at a Kansas City School District middle school.

Emergency crews were called to Northeast Middle School in the 4900 block of Independence Avenue, near Chelsea and Brighton avenues, shortly after 9 a.m.

One person has been stabbed. Police said that the individual suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the victim is a male student.

A person of interest is in custody — that individual is also a male student.

“What we can gather is there was some sort of confrontation that led up to this event,” a police spokesperson told KMBC.

That confrontation and stabbing happened in a school bathroom.

Northeast Middle School serves seventh and eighth grades.

The district announced students will be dismissed from Northeast Middle School early on Tuesday.

Mayor Quinton Lucas made a statement on the incident shortly after it occurred.

The district told parents that all students will receive a lunch before leaving the building. If a student normally rides the bus, they will return home via bus. All bus riders are expected to be home by noon. Parents who pick their students up from school were asked to wait until 11, then pick up students on the Chelsea side of the school.

The district said students who walk to school were to be dismissed at 11 a.m.

