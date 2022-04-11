Record-setting April snowfall leads to school closures, delays

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Snow has fallen around the Portland metro area and is sticking to roads across the region Monday morning, prompting many school districts to start late or cancel school.

Snow showers began pushing their way across western Washington and northwest Oregon overnight.

This snowfall has broken records. Previously, the latest snow happened at Portland International Airport on March 25, 1965, and the latest measurable snow in downtown Portland was April 1, 1935.

As soon as snow was put in the forecast, the Oregon Department of Transportation began preparing just like they do in winter. ODOT expects it to be a light event, but have deicer trucks, even plows and sand trucks, ready to go.

ODOT said they’ll be monitoring the higher elevations for the metro area like Sylvan Hill, West Hills, the Coast Range and Government Camp.

FOX 12 crews spotted multiple trees down in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Some were blocking streets or had fallen on cars.

As of 5:45 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 605 outages affecting 14,360 customers. For a full list of PGE outages, click here. At 6 a.m., Pacific Power was reporting 63 outages affecting 7,641 customers. For a full list of Pacific Power outages, click here.

Multiple school districts in the region are starting late due to weather conditions, including Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Molalla River, and Hillsboro. A few districts have also closed for the day, including Longview, Woodland, Vernonia, Clatskanie, and Corbett.

