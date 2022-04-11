Multiple tires slashed, feces reportedly spread on cars in Society Hill vandalism spree: Residents

By Web Staff and Corey Davis

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police are investigating after residents said a rash of vandalism left blocks of cars with flat tires and smeared feces on some vehicles in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia.

The cars parked on the entire block on Lombard Street between 5th and 6th streets are now undrivable.

Tires were slashed and most vehicles were keyed on the driver’s side with words written on one that appeared to say “I kill people.”

This is the situation on several blocks along Lombard and Pine.

“I was walking on my way to work and I saw a car had a flat tire, then I saw another on that car, and then I saw the entire block. Most of the cars had two or four (flat) tires,” said resident Chloe Beiler.

Beiler said she noticed the damage Friday morning, but victims on other blocks were just discovering the damage Monday morning.

“I thought it was my error driving into a pothole or something,” said resident Tera Huemmrich.

But when the tow truck driver showed up and tried to put air in the tires, they realized all four were slashed.

“I’ve parked in this neighborhood for over two years and haven’t had any trouble parking or any other issues with vandalism, just tree sap, which is part of the neighborhood’s charm,” said Huemmrich. “An inconvenience for me, but maybe a safety issue for others.”

The vandalism didn’t just stop at slashed tires and scratched-up cars.

“Someone had smeared poop all over my front door lock,” said resident Tia Cavallaro.

It was also reportedly smeared onto cars.

“When it affects you directly, it really hits home. The crime has picked up in Philadelphia and we haven’t really felt it much here in Society Hill,” said Cavallaro. “You know, it’s scary because if they’re going to smear poop and slash tires, you just don’t know what’s going through their heads and what they’re going to do next.”

Residents said they spoke with officers who were out investigating the situation.

“I don’t know why someone would have to do that. It’s not the worst thing in the world, but it’s just a reflection on things in general. It’s just lawlessness,” said resident Eric Levine.

Neighbors said they hope the recent rash of vandalism is over and that investigators are able to catch who’s responsible.

“I think part of it is city council needs to change their directive on petty crimes because again, when they know they can get away with all the small stuff, they push the envelope,” said resident David Shelly.

