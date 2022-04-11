Bill banning sanctuary cities could nix immigrant ID cards

By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan

KANSAS (KCTV) — A Kansas bill banning sanctuary cities could have reverberations for KCK’s efforts to allow ID cards for undocumented immigrants.

That bill was passed by Kansas legislators and would keep cities from issuing non-state and federal identification cards to undocumented immigrants. Monday is the deadline for the governor to sign it, veto it or do nothing and let it become law on its own. Legislators likely have enough votes to override a governor veto, though.

Wyandotte County leaders had voted in February to allow the ID cards. Shortly afterward, though, state legislators took up the issue.

KCK officials say the bill is a harmful political stunt at the expense of people who are just wanting to take part in society a political stunt. Supporters of the bill say it’s simply enforcing the law.

Wyandotte County officials are set to speak out against the bill Monday morning in a virtual news conference. (You will be able to watch that news conference on KCTV5.com and on the KCTV5 Facebook page.)

