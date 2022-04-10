Pride Fest fosters diversity and understanding

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — There was no rain for rainbows but there were plenty out at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday for Mobile Pride.

The group’s mission is to serve the LGBTQ community in southwest Alabama by celebrating equal rights, fostering diversity and understanding, and promoting physical, mental and spiritual health.

The group also used Saturday’s event to speak out against anti-gay and transgender legislation.

Prism United volunteer Donnie Lindsey said, “Love this organization. It does some really great things for the youth in this area. And really helps them have a safe space to explore their identities and just talk about developing as youth.”

Prism United also held a pride prom for area LGBTQ youth.

Mobile pride invests all proceeds towards community events.

