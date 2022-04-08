Sheboygan Falls mom accused of killing her son to face competency evaluation before trial

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Sheboygan Falls mom accused of killing her son will be evaluated before her trial starts.

The judge ruled there is probable cause for Natalia Hitchcock to undergo an competency evaluation ahead of her trial.

Hitchcock told police she suffocated her 8-year-old son. She is also accused of trying to drown her other son.

The woman, who is from Russia, told police she was worried about being sold on the dark web and having her children taken away from her.

Her defense requested the competency evaluation and the state agreed.

She is due back in court in May 9, 2022.

