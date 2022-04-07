SWAT finds woman shot to death by her own family member

By Kendra Mackey

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — City of South Fulton Police confirmed that a woman was shot to death by her own family member and the suspect is now in custody.

On Wednesday night, police responded to the a person shot call on the 5600 block of Grammercy Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was shot inside the home by a man believed to be her family member. South Metro SWAT was called to the scene after the man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender. SWAT attempted crisis negotiations but the shooter refused to cooperate.

After seven hours, SWAT entered the home and was able to arrest the man with only minor injuries. The woman was found dead. Police have not released their identities at this time.

