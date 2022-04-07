Community rallies behind German Shepherd that was shot last week in Derby

By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

DERBY, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Derby community is rallying to support a dog that was shot multiple times near a park last week.

Thursday, a restaurant said it will donate a portion of its sales to the shelter that’s caring for the German Shepherd.

Riverwalk Social said it will donate 20 percent of its sales for the whole day to the Shelton Animal Shelter.

The dog needed both its leg and shoulder blade amputated over the course of the last week.

Almost a week ago, Derby police said Thunda the German Shepherd was found in dire circumstances, injured by multiple bullet wounds.

They arrested the dog’s owners and charged them with conspiracy to commit animal cruelty, among other charges.

The Shelton Animal shelter said the dog’s leg and shoulder blade were so badly damaged by the bullets that they needed to be amputated.

With the surgery, medicine and other costs, a GoFundMe was set up and posted to the shelter’s page. It raised more than $16,000 for the dog’s care, well over its $5,000 goal.

In a post on social media, the shelter thanked those who donated money toward Thunda’s care.

However, as any animal shelter workers will say, the challenges of animal rescue are never ending.

Thursday’s efforts by Riverwalk Social are meant help with any expenses the shelter may have.

The suspects in this case were supposed to be in court on Thursday, but it appeared as though their dates were moved to May.

The shelter also said the dog is doing well but has a long road ahead.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.