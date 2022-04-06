Three arrested after shots fired, stolen credit cards and edibles found inside home in Foley

By WALA Staff, Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Foley police arrested three people when they were called to a house after shots were fired early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Orchid Avenue.

Officers said Hannah Diehl fired shots during an argument and hit several vehicles in the yard.

Investigators said they searched the house after getting a warrant and found 17 fraudulently obtained credit cards, 80 grams of THC edibles and vape cartridges, 1 oz of Marijuana, a 9 mm pistol, and materials for printing forged checks.

Marcus Sweat who also lives at the house says he was outside when he had to run from the bullets.

“At first it wasn’t even physical and then it got physical real quick,” Sweat said. “And then after that it was bullets flying and they were quite close to me.”

One neighbor who lives across the street, James Sizemore, was also outside Tuesday night.

He says he heard at least 10 gunshots.

“I was sitting outside on my porch and started hearing a commotion and really just started hearing banging and banging,” Sizemore said. “And it just kept getting louder and it sounded more like a gun.”

Sweat says he felt these three let the situation get out of control.

“They got to hating on each other a little bit too much and then it turned into war, you know,” Sweat said. “Let one little thing turn into a bad situation.”

Michael Alfredo Garcia of Foley was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Jordan Mykale Gibson of Jackson, Mississippi was charged with trafficking in stolen identities and possession of forged instruments.

Hannah Diehl of Gulf Shores was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and menacing.

Police also arrested a fourth person on a charge of public intoxication.

