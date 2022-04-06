Program helps people pay for roof repair in Mobile

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — There’s a new program that could help people in Mobile get repairs for roof damage.

The city’s neighborhood development department is taking applications until April 29 for the Critical Repair Program. It’s funded by $700,000 that came from a federal grant.

The program helps homeowners with up to $10,000 to pay for roof repairs or replacement.

To be eligible, applicants must own and live in the house, must have a will or agree to work with Alabama Legal Services to get one, and the property must be within the city limits. To meet income eligibility requirements, single applicants must earn less than $32,700. Families of eight can make up to $61,650.

Applications can be made in person on the fifth floor of Government Plaza.

