Fire crews battle blaze overnight in downtown square

By Orko Manna

OSCEOLA, Iowa (KCCI) — Fire crews spent hours battling a blaze on the downtown square in Osceola Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Main and Washington streets.

The fire chief says the building is vacant, but there is an apartment building next to the fire. People living there were safely evacuated. The chief says the firewall has stopped the flames from spreading.

Because the building is made of brick, it has made fighting the fire difficult. Fire crews wrapped up efforts at around 6:30 a.m.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire will begin later. No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Osceola police said Main Street will be closed at Washington Street for most of the day.

