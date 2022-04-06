Burglary: Suspected members of South American theft group confronted by homeowner

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OAK PARK, California (KABC) — A Ventura County man who encountered two burglars inside his Oak Park home took matters into his own hands, striking one of them and detaining the other until authorities arrived.

On April 1, the resident returned home and found a car parked out front with a driver inside. After entering his home, he encountered one burglar who he struck before they ran outside to the waiting vehicle.

A second burglar, identified as Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, was detained by the resident until sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested him. The vehicle with the driver and other burglar remains outstanding.

Aranguiz, of Chile, is a suspected member of a South American Theft Group. Investigators say they’re part of a recent wave of “crime tourism” in which thieves come from South America to burglarize homes in California. Four men were arrested just last month for a similar crime in Camarillo.

Aranguiz is now facing felony charges of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and remains held on $150,000 bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.