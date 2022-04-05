Lawrence police: 70,000 partied on Mass Street, 3 arrests were made

By Nick Sloan

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street following Saturday’s win against Villanova.

That total more than tripled on Monday night after the Jayhawks championship victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

An early estimate by city officials indicates that over 70,000 Jayhawk fans made their way to Mass Street on Monday night.

Fans started rushing Mass Street seconds after the Jayhawks defeated the Tar Heels, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the process.

Police said there were three arrests made and no serious injuries.

