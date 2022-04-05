Baltimore firefighters battle industrial building fire in Canton

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters extinguished the flames that chewed away at an industrial building in the Canton area on Monday, according to the local firefighters’ union.

Multiple pieces of fire equipment were used to battle the blaze at a four-story warehouse in the 2300 block of South Newkirk Street, the union said in a social media post.

Firefighters were dispatched to the warehouse around 8:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Hazmat units were sent to South Newkirk Street too, fire officials said.

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark said that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Union officials announced a few minutes after 10 p.m. that the visible flames had been subdued but firefighters were continuing to search for “hidden fire.”

