New ‘Santa App’ brings boutique shopping right to your door

By Kate Merrill

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — A new shopping experience is making every day feel like a holiday for customers.

The Santa app is only available in a few select states, including Massachusetts. And the creators say it’s bringing a Boston boutique right to your door.

The Santa experience starts with an app on your phone. When the company’s truck is in your neighborhood, users will get a text message notification.

Customers can then browse what items Santa has for sale that day.

If you find something you like, put it in your cart and check out.

Minutes later, the Santa truck will arrive and a personal shopper will deliver the items to your door.

Biana Perez is a content creator from North Andover and a new Santa customer. She used to live in Boston and says this bridges the gap to shopping in the city.

“One of the things I miss most about living in the city is getting to walk into a store to see, touch, and feel everything that I want to buy. And with this app, it’s exactly what you get, but I don’t have to leave my house.”

Santa says you’ll get a personalized experience as the company learns about your likes and dislikes.

“As our personal shoppers interact with the customers. they are gaining insight to help curate what our customers are seeing,” says Bri Dusty, General Manager of Santa Boston. “They’re able to see what our customers have purchased in the past and start suggesting things.”

Biana says the company really makes it feel like a holiday no matter what time of year it is.

“It really is like Christmas morning, if you think about it. Or any fun day of getting gifts.”

Santa says they are servicing areas as far north as North Andover to the South Shore and along the 495 belt.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.