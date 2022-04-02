Sheriff: Highway traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday resulted in an arrest and the confiscation of a trailer hauling illegal narcotics, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said a deputy assigned to the special operations unit of the BCSO stopped a Georgia-plated pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer. The stop was for a traffic violation and occurred on I-65 northbound near the 34 mile marker.

During the stop, according to the BCSO, the deputy became suspicious that the suspect may be trafficking in illegal narcotics. A search of the trailer revealed approximately 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 25 pounds of various THC candies, cereals, edibles and over eight pounds of fentanyl, the BCSO said.

The suspect, 52-year-old Howard Grant of Snellville, Ga., stated he was headed to the Atlanta area and then to Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

Grant is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on no bond. He is charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.