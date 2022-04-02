Arrest made after German Shepherd found suffering from gunshot wounds

By Rob Polansky and Matt McFarland

Click here for updates on this story

DERBY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Someone shot a German Shepherd in Derby, police say.

Derby police said they found the dog overnight at the Derby Picnic Grove on Nutmeg Avenue.

“The dog sustained several gun shot wounds and was treated locally,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Police are looking for the dog’s owner as well as any information as to the circumstances of this incident.”

Derby police say an arrest has been made on the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified, but police say they are the dog’s owners.

Police say they will provide more details soon.

They described the dog as a male, black and brown in color, and likely 8 months to 2 years old.

Police said it was in stable condition.

“He sustained at least two gun shot wounds despite multiple shell casings located at the scene,” police said. “One bullet shattered his front leg and another is still embedded in his shoulder. Unfortunately he is not chipped and we are still looking for his owner(s).”

Out with their 14-year-old rescue dog Ellie, Dave and Heidi, say hearing that someone would shoot their dog is downright sickening.

“We’re animal lovers, we’ve had dogs, this is our third rescue, we do all rescues, black labs, I think it’s ridiculous what happened. It makes me sad, it does.”

Matthew Fernandes, who lives down the street from the Picnic Grove, says police stopped by this morning, asking if they heard anything or had surveillance video.

“If you were defending yourself, you would stay, you wouldn’t run from the situation, call the cops, figure out what is going on and get people involved. But if you shoot a dog and don’t tell anybody, obviously you’re in a bad position,” Fernandes said.

“I think whoever shoots a defenseless animal is a coward, there are so many options to walk away. We speak for them. They don’t have a voice,” Heidi and Dave said.

The dog does need surgery on its leg and to remove the bullet, but the costs are expected to be significant, police said.

A GoFundMe for the dog’s medical costs can be found here: gofundme.com/f/medical-costs-for-dog-found-shot-in-derby-ct?qid=3f77e5dfc2929cc3ebcda51b8d498a49

The department said that those who looked into offering rewards for the arrest and conviction of those responsible were asked instead to contact the Shelton Animal Control at 203-924-2501 and press 1 if they’re interested in helping with the medical costs.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811.

Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates says they are offering a $1500.00 reward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.