9-year-old with rare disorder headed to Minneapolis to watch UConn play in Final Four

PLAINVILLE, Pennsylvania (WFSB) — A Plainville girl fighting a life-threatening blood disorder is getting a lot of love from the UConn women’s basketball team.

The team, who is now headed to the Final Four, gave the 9-year-old quite the surprise.

Daniela Ciriello was just 6 when she became an honorary member of the UConn women’s basketball team.

Three years later, you can see she’s still part of the team.

Daniela enjoys making these Tik Tok videos with many of the players.

She has developed friendships with these women on and off the court.

“We went pumpkin picking and we went back to their dorms to carve them. Me and Molly have dance battles,” Daniela said. “We are close because whenever they win a game I get to go with them and we go on the court and throw balls that have UConn on them to the fans.”

Daniela has a rare genetic disorder where she receives blood transfusions every three weeks.

It has been quite the medical journey.

“It hasn’t been easy. We have had our share of scary moments and scary tears,” said Nicole Ciriello, Daniela’s mom.

But yesterday, there were no sad tears.

The team sent Daniela a special video message.

“Surprise! You’re coming to the Final Four. Can’t wait to see you!”

The team invited the family to Minnesota for the tournament which starts tomorrow.

Daniela’s reaction was pretty special.

I think it’s safe to say she’s very excited!

The family is part of Team Impact.

The organization places children facing chronic illnesses with a college athletic team.

“This is truly a family-centered program which encompasses the entire family that they can grow, find hope, strength and resiliency through their medical journey,” said Lynn LaRocca with Team Impact.

As that journey continues, she says she’s ready to cheer on the Huskies in Minneapolis!

