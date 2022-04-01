Henderson County Sheriff’s Office unveils patrol car for Autism Awareness Month

By Stephanie Santostasi

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new patrol car Friday morning, April 1 in an effort to recognize those in the county living with autism.

To kick off the month of April, which is Autism Awareness Month, the new car features the autism awareness logo.

“As a member of this community, a lifelong member of this community, and us in public service, this is what it’s all about — being able to connect with the people that we serve,” said Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin.

Friday morning, families gathered outside the sheriff’s office as they watched the sheriff show off the vehicle’s new design.

Lettering throughout the vehicle was filled in with puzzle pieces often used as a symbol of autism awareness. The rear bumper reads, “Until all the pieces fit.”

It’s something Shannon Hood said brought her to tears.

“My son doesn’t have a disability. He has a different ability. So to shed light on that is an amazing thing,” said Hood. “I’m excited because just 50 years ago autism was so taboo. Even 20 years ago it was so taboo. And for people to recognize it now and understand it and to try to accept them for who they are as people, that’s amazing and I love it.”

Sheriff Griffin said the car will be on display outside the sheriff’s office the rest of Friday.

Starting Saturday, he said, it’ll be out on the road and will rotate between different squads and patrol officers for the rest of the month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.