After yet another burglary, owners of Flee Club clothing store on Near West Side, Chicago say they’re packing up and leaving

By STEVEN GRAVES

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The owners of a clothing store on the city’s Near West Side cannot catch a break – they have been hit by burglars five times in the past two years.

The latest burglary at the Flee Club consignment store, at 2221 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor, was only two weeks since the last break-in. Owners have now told CBS 2’s Steven Graves it’s time to pack up and go.

It’s hard enough being hit once for tens of thousands of dollars, but add another burglary into that mix and owners here can’t help but feel targeted and tired.

“Furious,” said Flee Club co-owner Sabrian Sledge. “We’re sick and tired of this bulls**t.”

This time, the burglars had at least two crowbars – and they used them like golf clubs to break windows. A smash-and-grab around 6 a.m. Friday took not seconds, but minutes, as the burglars repeatedly kicked a security shutter.

“We’re broken down now, you know?” said Flee Club co-owner Darris Kelly.

The thieves ripped luxury brand clothes off racks at Flee Club. A lookout man stuffed it all into a white sport-utility vehicle sitting on West Taylor street.

“It’s the same, same, same routine steady happening,” Sledge said. “We’ve got to get out of Chicago.”

Owners Sabrian Sledge and Darris Kelly were already thinking about leaving the store on the Near West Side before this. Two weeks ago exactly, another crew even stole shoes from downstairs – for a loss of $40,000.

Kelly said Flee Club’s insurance company dropped them because of crime. They were hit four other times at a different location.

“We don’t even want to open back up,” Kelly said. “It’s over with for us.”

“This is no way to live,” added Sledge.

Sledge says this latest burglary has left them $70,000 in the hole. Of the 1,857 retail theft reports across the city this year, a small Black-owned shop like Flee Club bears the brunt.

“We need help. Why are we doing it to each other – when you’re homegrown like we are?” Sledge said. “This hurts us.”

“We give out free gifts for Christmas. We give out free turkeys for Thanksgiving,” Kelly added. “I guess we haven’t done enough, though.”

And now, a business grown from a love of clothes and community is packing up, and strongly considering moving to a whole new city all together.

Chicago Police do not have anyone in custody for this latest burglary. They believe at least five people were involved.

