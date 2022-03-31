Metro Police take three people into custody following months long human trafficking investigation

By CHUCK MORRIS

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police are executing warrants related to human trafficking at a business in Nashville and a home in Antioch, according to police.

Metro Nashville officials said via Twitter that Charles McGlother Jr., his girlfriend Karen Bailey, 41, and Charles Sumner, 60, have been taken into custody on human trafficking charges.

Police said the execution of warrants at a business on Fesslers Lane and home on Bluewillow Court were the result of a months long investigation. Arrests are being made.

Police entered the business on Fesslers Lane near the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and found no one in the building.

According to MNPD, the three suspects lived and operated a small recording studio on Fesslers Ln alleged to be tied to illegal activity, including drug sales.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.