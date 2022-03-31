Arrests pending in Louisiana dog hoarding situation

By Web Staff

SPRING HILL, Louisiana (KTBS) — More than two dozen dogs that were living in a Springhill home layered in urine and feces left for New Orleans Thursday and eventual new homes.

Springhill police, the Humane Society of Louisiana and a local rescuer removed the 19 adult dogs and 10 puppies last week from a hoarding situation.

Police Chief Will Lynd said a man and woman are pending arrest. The case file has been given to the Webster District Attorney’s Office for review. Once done, Lynd anticipates arrest warrants to be signed by a judge.

The couple rented the house but didn’t live in it. Instead, they were living in a pickup truck outside, Lynd said.

“They turned the house over to the dogs,” Lynd said.

Springhill police discovered the hoarding situation by acting on a hunch, Humane Society of Louisiana Executive Director Jeff Dorson said in a Facebook post. He said the female who rented the house never let the dogs outside.

Dorson said the urine and feces was 8 to 10 inches deep throughout the house.

Rescuer Kristy Nix and Dorson worked with police to load and transport the dogs to a veterinarian for treatment of an assortment of ailments, including scabies and ringworm.

The Humane Society of Louisiana covered the costs. However, donations are being accepted to cover their continued care and future placement in forever homes.

“We are so happy that they are headed to live the good life now,” Dorson said Thursday in an update post.

