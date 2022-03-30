Woman faces sentencing for drunk-driving incident that killed officer

By Ryan Breslin

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Ashley Kroese will face a Williamson County judge for sentencing today after a jury found her guilty on all counts in the death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza last month.

Ashley Kroese is facing 8-12 years in prison for the crime.

On June 18, 2020, Kroese slammed into officer Destin Legieza’s patrol car head-on while she was driving on the wrong side of Franklin Road.

Her arrest affidavit showed a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit.

Kroese was found guilty of three counts of vehicular homicide which include intoxication, having a 0.08 percent alcohol consumption or greater, and reckless conduct, as well as one count of reckless aggravated assault resulting in death.

After the verdict, officer Legieza’s widow, Heather, said, “she was out doing the wrong thing…and it cost someone their life.”

Officer Legieza is the only officer to die on duty in the Brentwood Police Department’s 50-year history.

