Man charged with taking upskirting photos of women outside store

By Anna Meiler

BOSTON (WBZ) — A New York man is facing dozens of disturbing charges, accused of secretly using a camera to record upskirting images of unsuspecting women in Boston.

Damon Deteso, 49, of Saratoga Springs, was arraigned via zoom at Boston Municipal Court Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of secret sexual surveillance and 16 additional counts of attempts to commit a crime.

Prosecutors say he secretly used a phone to photograph up women’s clothes as they walked in and out of the Anthropologie store on Newbury Street in September 2021.

“Mr. Deteso was sitting in front of that Anthropologie store with a backpack placed next to him with a phone sticking out of that backpack allowing unsuspecting females to walk over that backpack allowing that iPhone to capture images as they crossed over this bag,” prosecutor Daniel Nucci told the court.

The manager of Anthropologie reported Deteso to police. She told officers she believed he had done this before.

“All I can say is that obviously we are prepared to face the charges. We will cooperate with the police, have been cooperating with the police and we’ll work with the D.A.’s office to find a resolution to the case,” Deteso’s attorney, Philip Tracy Jr., told reporters.

Deteso does not have a criminal record and was released on a promise to return to court for his next hearing in the case in May.

He was ordered to stay out of the city of Boston, except for court hearings and meeting with his attorney.

