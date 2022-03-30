City encouraging houseless to apply for jobs

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — The City of Gresham is taking a unique approach to filling jobs: they’re launching an outreach effort to hand out applications to people experiencing homelessness.

The city’s Homeless Services Team, which interacts with 15 to 20 people a day, will take copies of applications with them and help people apply for seasonal Public Utility Worker positions.

“Gresham’s Homeless Services Team connects people experiencing homelessness with the resources they need including employment,” said Community Services Manager Jessica Harper. “Some of our staff have lived experience with homelessness and for them, getting a reliable, well-paying job was one of the main things that propelled them off the streets and into stable housing. I am excited that these seasonal Public Utility Worker positions may offer that same opportunity to someone experiencing homelessness in Gresham today.”

Public Utility Workers work in the city’s Operation Center supporting wastewater, water, parks, storm water, and transportation divisions. Pay for those jobs is more than $19 an hour. Positions begin in May and can continue for up to six months.

For more information, visit the City of Gresham’s website: greshamoregon.gov/Jobs

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.